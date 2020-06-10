Police Arrest Fake Inspector, Suspected Fraudsters In Niger

A file photo of a police van.

The police in Niger State have arrested a fake Inspector accused of mounting illegal checkpoints during the lockdown days in the state.

This was confirmed to Channels Television on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Abiodun Wasiu.

According to Wasiu, the 45-year-old suspect who hails from Kaduna State was a former sergeant in the police before he was dismissed in February 2019 at Sabon Tasha Division, Kaduna State Command.

The police spokesman said the suspect arranged with others who are at large extorted unsuspecting members of the public via the illegal checkpoints.

Similarly, the police also paraded two suspected fraudsters who specialise in defrauding people at the Automated Teller Machine at the bank areas.

According to the police, the fraudsters pretended to render assistance to the unsuspecting public, thus end up withdrawing their victim’s money.

