Police Arrest, Detain Organiser Of Protest In Katsina

Nastura Ashir Shariff, Chairman of Board of Trustees of the Coalition of Northern Groups, has been arrested and currently being detained at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja, SaharaReporters reports.

He was arrested and moved to Abuja shortly after the peaceful protests in Katsina State demanding action from government over the rising spate of killings and kidnappings by bandits in the region.

A member of the coalition, who confirmed the news to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, hailed Shariff for his courage and determination to see peace return to Katsina.

He said, “Shariff, in my interactions with you, you’ve shown uncommon courage about the many issues facing Nigeria particularly Northern Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the authorities recognise the right to protest is guaranteed under our laws and constitution.

“The truth remains immutable. The approach towards solving the structural issues affecting the North cannot be bearish. It must transcend pettiness and be bullish in all it’s ramifications.

“We are with you in prayers Shariff.”

Scores of individuals have been killed by bandits across most parts of Katsina in recent weeks, rendering hundreds of families homeless and resorting to begging for food and water for survival.

