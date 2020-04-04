Police arrest 6 notorious robbers in Enugu

From Chris Oji, Enugu

Six members of a notorious armed robbery gang said to have been terrorising Enugu State and its environs have been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command.

Their arrest followed a tip off received by the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, (SARS), which led to the arrest of one Eneh Ekene and others at Ugbo-Odogwu, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe Ekea, in a statement issued in Enugu on Friday, said: “The Command has arrested a total of six suspects, namely: one Eneh Ekene (male), aged 35yrs; Ani Chinedu (male, also known as “Doctor”), aged 32yrs; Chidiebere Ogwudire (male), aged 21yrs.

Others are: “Jideofor Onyedika (male, also known as “Tupac”), aged 32yrs; Okeugwu Chidera (male), aged 22yrs; and Sunday Okereke (male, also known as “Obere”), aged 24yrs; alleged to be members of an armed robbery gang.

“The arrest was made following intelligence gathered by the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, which led to the arrest of Eneh Ekene at Ugbo-Odogwu, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu on 24th March, 2020 at about 2300hrs. One Bajaj Tricyle (Keke), with Reg. No. ENU 372 WB, which he bought from the gang at rate of N150, 000.00, was recovered.

“The suspect led the operatives to where they arrested Ani Chinedu and Chidiebere, Ogwudire who allegedly sold the tricycle to him.

“On 25th March, 2020, the suspects further led the operatives to the same Ugbo-Odogwu area, where Jideofor Onyedika was arrested, while one AK-47 rifle with No. 12097 and three live ammunition, and one cutlass were recovered. Other items recovered from the gang include one Infinix Hot and Samsung Galaxy S7 phones.

The Command’s spokesman, hinted that: “preliminary investigation shows that the suspects have been involved in several armed robbery operations in the State, while further investigation is ongoing to identify, arrest and prosecute other members of the gang now at large.