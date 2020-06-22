Categories
Police, Army, NSCDC Deploy Operational Squad To Tackle Bandits In Zamfara

Zamfara State government in collaboration with the state Police Command, and 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Gusau, have constituted and deployed a joint operational squad comprising the Police, Army and Civil Defence to Bindin District of Maru Local Government Area of the state to fight bandits.

The deployment of the operational team, according to the spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, was to complement the existing security in the area.

The joint squad was unveiled by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Nagogo, and the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General O. M. Bello. Shehu said it was part of efforts to stem the tide of criminal activities especially atrocities committed by the unrepentant bandits who refused to embrace the culture of peace

Source:- Daily Trust

