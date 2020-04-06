Polaris Bank donates 400 specialised accessories

By Collins Nweze

Polaris Bank has acquired 400 specialised hospital beds, with mattresses and accessories to be handed over to the Lagos State government; being the state most hit by the pandemic, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other state governments.

The bank also announced that it would partner the Nigeria Coalition Against COVID-19 (NCAC), non-governmental organisations (NGOs), health institutions and state governments in stemming the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering additional materials to cover the areas of testing, isolation, treatment and training.

The bank’s Managing Director, Tokunbo Abiru, who disclosed this in a letter to the customers and stakeholders of the bank, explained that the bank, working with relevant partners and government, remains committed to ”doing everything possible to keep our environment safe for all”.

“At Polaris Bank, we will continue to devote all necessary resources to contribute to the safety of our esteemed customers and our environment as a whole, while maintaining all of the banking services you need to stay safe,” he said.

The also affirmed his commitment to the total well-being of Nigerians and the fight against COVID-19, noting: “As new developments emerge, the bank would continue to share information about safety of its staff and working environment as well as the efficiency of its operations and service to stakeholders.’’