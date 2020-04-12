Pogba, Upamecano & Camavinga? Zidane Wants To Frenchify Real Madrid Further

Zinedine Zidane wants to reinforce his dressing room nucleus with more French players. He wants Paul Pogba, and youngsters Upamecano and Camavinga.

The current squad has four French players – Benzema, Varane, Mendy and Areola. The first two are key pieces for Zidane, the third is finding his place in the team and the fourth is the backup stopper. Along with French-speaking Belgian duo Courtois and Hazard, there would be a core of French speakers at Madrid.

Upamecano (Leipzig defender) and Camavinga (Rennes midfielder) are the targets along with long-term wishlist man Pogba. His contract ends on June 30, 2021, so this summer is one of the last chances for the Red Devils to make bank on him. Man United have been planning for a future without the midfielder.