Pogba Shines & Suarez Lost… Things Learnt In Spurs 1-1 Utd & Barca’s 0-0 Draw

It’s another huge night for football fans as Man Utd lock horns with Mourinho’s side and Barca draws 0-0 with Sevilla.

Tottenham and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw tonight. Despite United starting as the slightly brighter team, they fell behind in the first half when Steven Bergwijn capitalised on some slack defending to fire past David De Gea.

However, with just ten minutes remaining, Paul Pogba was able to squeeze past Eric Dier and into the box, drawing a penalty, and Bruno Fernandes was able to convert from the spot.

Barcelona played out arguably the most interesting 0-0 stalemate you will ever see against a well-drilled Sevilla side and the draw is absolutely crucial in the context of the La Liga title and sees Real Madrid presented with a potential opportunity to go level with Barcelona on Sunday.

Here, we look at key observations from tonight’s games.

1 – Pogba’s flash of brilliance saves the day

Despite largely bossing the second half, for a long time it didn’t look like United were capable of breaking Spurs down.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start two defensive midfielders – Scott McTominay and Fred – behind Bruno Fernandes clearly wasn’t paying off, and so, with 30 minutes remaining, he unleashed Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman – who had not started a game since September – had an instant impact upon his arrival, forcing Spurs firmly onto their back foot, and minutes later Anthony Martial saw a pair of excellent chances go begging. But Mourinho’s side then adjusted and flooded the midfield, and it looked like the World Cup winner’s chances of being the hero were fading away.

However, with just 10 minutes remaining, Pogba showed a flash of brilliance, one that showed exactly why he’s such a highly rated player. The Frenchman shot past Eric Dier from wide on the left and found himself in the box – where the England international hauled him down.

It was clearly a sloppy, tired challenge from Dier – who will probably be disappointed given that he barely put a foot wrong all game – but this was all about Pogba’s skill, quick turn of pace, and ability to draw the defender into a poor decision.

Bruno Fernandes dispatched the spot-kick comfortably, but credit should be given to Pogba. The Frenchman was sent on to change the game, and he was able to do just that. On this evidence, he should start United’s next game.

2- Suarez failed to make an impact on his comeback

A goalless and miserable outing would have been Barcelona forward Luis Suarez’s worst nightmare ahead of this game. The Uruguayan striker started the game sharply but faded into oblivion as the game progressed.

Suarez is perfectly capable of moments of magic but was clutching at straws when Barcelona was in possession and seemed to lose control of the ball on several occasions. Barcelona’s hitman and his friend Lionel Messi were on surprisingly different pages throughout the match and the evident disruption in their generally telepathic relationship has potentially cost Barcelona the La Liga title.

With Lautaro Martinez rumoured to come to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window, Luis Suarez had a point to prove but was an abject failure today. With Barcelona’s creative units misfiring, the blame cannot entirely be laid at the striker’s feet. However, the onus is always on Luis Suarez to make something happen in the final third.

The Uruguayan striker had an excellent chance to score for Barcelona in the last 10 minutes but it was evident from the moment the ball left his boot that it was simply not the Barcelona striker’s day.

3 – Mourinho largely got his tactics right

Mourinho’s tactical nous has been brought into question over the last few years, and since he took over at Tottenham in November, the defensive solidity he usually introduces to his sides hasn’t quite been there.

Tonight though, the Portuguese set up his side excellently to combat United’s strengths, and for the most part, it worked.

The selection of Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier in the centre of defence gave Spurs the pace that Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen lack, while Steven Bergwijn and Son Heung-min were also more than willing to do their defensive duties in the wide areas to prevent Marcus Rashford and Daniel James from doing too much damage.

And in terms of attack, Bergwijn in particular gave United problems on the break, while Erik Lamela was able to find a lot of space in his playmaker role – even if he didn’t always get his final ball right.

When Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw on Paul Pogba in an attempt to change the game, Spurs dropped very deep – but by flooding the midfield, the Frenchman’s influence was largely nullified until his flash of brilliance drew the penalty.

Mourinho’s side may not have won this game, but the Portuguese can take heart from his side’s performance, particularly prior to the point that tiredness kicked in.

4 – Barcelona lost to a Julen Lopetegui masterclass

At this point last year, Julen Lopetegui was experiencing a low point in his career. The Spaniard had abandoned the national team to take over as the manager at Real Madrid and was sacked only four months into his reign after a 5-1 defeat to Barcelona.

Today, life has come a full circle for Julen Lopetegui. The tactically astute manager deserves all the credit and probably a standing ovation for his victory over Barcelona. The Catalans were uncharacteristically inefficient in midfield and Lopetegui’s schemes and designs left Barcelona thoroughly confused and lost on the pitch.

Barcelona was the dominant force before the half-hour mark and seemed set to take control of the game. Lopetegui’s magic words during the cooling break turned the tide in Sevilla’s favour. The Spaniard’s minor tactical changes worked wonders throughout the match and condemned Barcelona to a damning draw that could see the Catalans concede the title to Real Madrid in the long run.

5 – VAR actually gets a decision right

After Fernandes’ equaliser, the game exploded into a frenetic finish that quite honestly lacked quality and showed just how tired both sets of players were. But with only added time remaining, it seemed like there was one more twist in the tail.

An attack from United ended with referee Jon Moss awarding them another penalty. Once again, Eric Dier was apparently the guilty party, with Bruno Fernandes going down under a challenge that was barely noticeable at first.

Jose Mourinho looked furious with the decision on the sideline, but Moss seemed certain that a foul had been committed. That was until VAR interjected, of course.

The system – which has been widely criticised this season for triggering a series of bizarre officiating calls – replayed the incident from multiple angles and it immediately became clear that no foul had been committed at all. Dier’s foot made no contact with Fernandes, and the Portuguese appeared to go down off balance more than anything else.

Seconds later, the decision was overturned, relieving Spurs fans all across the planet, but more to the point, this was a major victory for VAR. For all its criticism, the idea behind the system is still a good one, and if it can continue to be used to overturn genuine refereeing errors like this one, then it definitely should have a future in the Premier League.

