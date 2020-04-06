Pogba Set To Prioritise An Offer From Real Madrid (AS)

The French player is set to prioritise an offer from the LaLiga side over that of a Juventus bid or a renewal offer from Manchester United.

“Pogba will prioritise Real Madrid”. This is the message being filtered from the player’s circle of confidence with the French international heavily linked with a move to the Spanish club in recent years.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is a long time admirer of the midfielder and his name was high on the list of priorities for the Bernabéu side last summer but a move failed to materialise after current club Manchester United refused to drop their asking price.

As things stand, it’s believed that Pogba will prioritise a move to the Spanish capital over any potential bid that emerges from Turin based Juventus or a renewal proposal from the Old Trafford side.

Pogba’s current deal with United expires in 2021 and the English side will want to renew this summer or cash in on a sale with the knowledge that the Frenchman will be a free agent come June 30th (2021).

Market value

Another factor in Real Madrid’s favour is the deprecation within the global transfer market as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Ahead of the crisis, United were reported to have been happy to accept 115 million euro for Pogba thus summer.

This figure will have taken a hit given the crisis caused by coronavirus coupled with the player’s limited action this season due to an ankle injury.

Agent, Mino Raiola will also have a key role in any move to Spain with his relationship with the Bernabéu side having improved since the Areola loan deal from PSG.

Despite a tense association with club president Florentino Perez, his personal relationship with second in command José Ángel Sánchez at the LaLiga side is now much improved.

At present, all interested sides are aware that due to the pandemic the total market is ‘somewhat on hold’ but it would appear the wheels are slowly in motion for the Pogba to Madrid move finally materialising.

