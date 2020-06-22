Pogba And Fernandes’ Partnership Has Been Described As ‘Dangerous’ And Here’s Why

The midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes could potentially be ‘dangerous’, according to former England striker, Alan Shearer.

Pogba and Fernandes played for the first time in a competitive fixture on Friday when Ole Gunnar Solksjaer introduced the Frenchman in the second half, before he went on to win a penalty that was converted by Fernandes.

Shearer was very impressed with Fernandes’ performance, labelling him Manchester United’s man of the match. He added that if he can continue to click with Pogba then the Red Devils midfield will be “dangerous.”

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“Bruno Fernandes was the best player on the park,” Shearer told Match of the Day.

“His first touch and his first thought is to look and to play forward, and he makes the players ahead of him better players because of that.

“The options that he now provides because of that, his energy, his ability to pick the right pass, whereas before he arrived they were struggling in that position.

“If he’s [Pogba] going to play on a regular basis, or decides to stay, then it could be a very, very good partnership.”

He added: “When he [Pogba] came on, he was excellent, he looked up for the fight, and they looked a dangerous partnership.

“It’s time for him to deliver now, there’s far too much talk about him off the pitch, he’s got to do it now.”

source:- fcnaija

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

