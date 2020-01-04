PLEASE HELP! My Mom Is Suggesting A Divorce From My Dad

Please this no be joke. My parents have had a rough path for 17 years now and a marriage of 27 years.

Things seem not to work out no more and she is fed up and wants to leave cause my father is married to another woman who seems to manipulate him and has no single child.

My father is well to do so she wants to know her choices, what she stands to gain or lose along the process.

Please my lawyers in the house help out.

What Should I Do?

