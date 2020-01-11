Hey guys, can anyone advice me on what do.

I’m always hungry even after eating a heavy meal.

Like today for example, I ate five wraps of fufu and two hours later I was already feeling hungry.

And it’s really affecting me, I’m not greedy but no matter what I eat it digests so fast that my stomach starts rumbling.

What Should I Do?

I Will Be In The Comment Section.

The post Please Help Me, I’m Always Hungry, What Should I Do? appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...