Please Help Me, I’m Always Hungry, What Should I Do?

Hey guys, can anyone advice me on what do.
I’m always hungry even after eating a heavy meal.
Like today for example, I ate five wraps of fufu and two hours later I was already feeling hungry.
And it’s really affecting me, I’m not greedy but no matter what I eat it digests so fast that my stomach starts rumbling.
What Should I Do?
I Will Be In The Comment Section.
