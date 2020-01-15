PLEASE ADVISE ME!! My Babe Is Pregnant, I Don’t Know If It’s For Me Or My Younger Brother – See What Happened

This is so damn serious!!

A Nigerian man who is about to get married this 2020 recently caught his fiancee in bed with his younger brother.

The babe is pregnant and man is confused whether the pregnancy is for his younger brother or him due to the few days interval in between when both brothers had sex with her.

A friend to the heartbroken guy shared this story seeking for advise.

What Do You Think This Man Should Do At This Point?

Sincere advise please

Drop your comments

