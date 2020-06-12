Play Unique Games And Make Money Online With 1xGames

1xBet is a company that always put the players first and used the available resources to come up with innovative ways of delivering top-quality entertainment. And for players that want to enjoy some exclusive titles, 1xBet comes with the widest offer of unique games in the 1xGames category.

Over 100 titles are available for all registered members to enjoy, have fun, and win big. No matter what theme or gameplay style you are looking for, the 1xGames collection is sure to satisfy all your needs. You will be able to enjoy games with rotating reels, table games, sport-inspired games, and just about anything else you can wish for.

That’s not all, most 1xGames also come with a guaranteed cashback bonus to make the entire experience even more exciting. You get to pick two 1xGames that will generate you a 3% cashback bonus for everything you play on them. On top of that, 1xBet chooses one game monthly that will give you a 5% bonus. And you can upgrade the 3% cashback bonus to 5% as well if you wager more than €343 in one month.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

On top of the cashback bonus, you get to boost your winning chances even more with the jackpots available on all the 1xGames. You can win an hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly jackpot that is triggered randomly and can reward you highly.

You’re already convinced 1xGames will give you a great time but you’re not sure which games to choose? We’ve made a list with three of the newest and most popular games right now at 1xBet.

OXO

You surely played this game in your childhood. And wouldn’t it be cool to be able to enjoy it online with the opportunity of winning some serious amounts? That’s exactly why 1xBet developed OXO, a fun game that functions like a slot machine with the only symbols being Xs and Os. Place the bet to start the game, and then the symbols randomly land on the reels. If you get three identical symbols on any of the three lines or two diagonals, you multiply your stake. Three identical symbols, no matter if it’s X or O, get you 1,5 times the stake. However, get an OXO combination on any of the 5 paylines and you will multiply your bet with 2,5.

Avengers Scratch Card

Play with your favorite superheroes and make money online with the Avengers Scratch Card game offered by 1xBet. Just like with any scratch card game, you first need to decide on your stake to get a total of 9 cards. Then, you can click on any card to reveal it ( or press the Reveal All button ) and if you get 3 matching symbols in any direction you multiply your stake. The multipliers are displayed in the game and can go from X1 all the way up to X10,000. Join Iron Man, Captain America, Wonder Woman, and the adorable Groot in an awesome adventure to win!

1xCases

If you’re looking for an absolutely unique take on how an online game should be played, you have to try 1xCases. You get to choose from 7 distinct categories that contain 8 cases with various prizes. Each case will inform you of the stake you need to pay to open it and you will also get information on the potential prizes you can win. Open the case and instantly reveal the prizes inside, you can get up to 5 times your initial stake. Also, you have the chance to improve your wins by deciding to add an extra 10%, 20%, or 30% increase before opening the case. Choose your preferred category, open the case that you have the best feeling about and win big!

These are just three examples of the newest 1xGames added to the collection. You have over 100 to choose from and enjoy excellent time at 1xBet. Just create an account and discover all the winning opportunities while having fun!

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

