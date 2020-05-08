Categories
News

Plateau discharges index case

Agency Reporter

 

PLATEAU State government on Thursday discharged the state’s index case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) from one of its isolation centres at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the patient was confirmed positive for the virus on April 23, 2020, after the test was conducted on April 17, 2020.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

The Consultant Physician for Infectious Disease at JUTH, Dr Nathan Shehu, who confirmed the recovery and discharge of the patient, said the treatment was “successful”.

“The patient has recovered and is fit to reintegrate into the community. She no longer poses a risk.

“The patient came asymptomatic; after treatment, her samples were taken and they all are negative. So, she is discharged and can go home.

Trending Now!  Police confirm release of abducted Nasarawa monarch

“The advice we will give her is the same we will give those in the community. She should maintain social distance, respiratory and cough etiquette and hand hygiene,” he said.

 

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!