Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, others pay tributes to fallen soldiers

Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba state paid tributes to war heroes and pledged to help the families of the fallen soldiers.

Plateau

In Plateau, Governor Simon Lalong promised to empower families of deceased military personnel, who died in active service, through agriculture.

The governor spoke in Jos, the state capital, after laying wreaths to commemorate the day.

“We shall empower and cater for the families of deceased military personnel who died while serving this great nation; they shall not be neglected.

“We shall incorporate them into our agricultural policy to enable them to benefit from it in order to earn a living for themselves.

“Recently, we donated a vehicle to the Plateau chapter of the Nigerian Legion and we are committed to doing more to support those who left service and are still alive,” he said

Nasarawa

In Nasarawa State, Governor Abdullahi Sule pledged his administration’s commitment to the education of children of the deceased members of the Armed Forces.

Sule made the pledge in Lafia, the state capital, at the wreath laying ceremony.

He also said the welfare of the legionnaires would be given the needed attention by his administration.

“It is worthy of note that over the years, our soldiers have not only lost their lives, many others that were fortunate to survive, sustained various degrees of injury, including loss of vital parts of their bodies, like hands, limbs, eyes and host of other conditions.

“They have now become incapacitated and are unable to provide adequately for themselves and their families,” he said.

Niger

In Niger, Governor Abubakar Bello said his administration would continue to support the military to flush out bandits and other threats of insecurity in the state.

Bello spoke this while laying the wreath to mark the day in Minna, the state capital.

The governor said the military had done well in tackling bandits and other criminals in the state.

He assured the people that his administration would continue to do its best in securing the state.

“The military has done well in securing lives and property.

“Therefore, we will continue to support them by providing the necessary logistics for them to operate,” Sule said.

Taraba

In Taraba State, Governor Darius Ishaku promised to support security services with more funds to boost logistics for maintenance of peace in the state.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Haruna Manu, said the safety of the residents was a top priority of his administration.

He urged residents of southern and central parts of the state to cooperate with troops of the Ayem Akpatuma II in their efforts to restore peace.

Ishaku lauded the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces for Nigerians to sleep with all their eyes closed.

The governor launched the Armed Forces emblem with N5 million.

He reminded the people he had redeemed the N10 million pledge he made in 2019.

Benue

Benue State Deputy Governor Benson Abounu hailed the Armed Forces for ensuring that peace reigned in the country.

“Nigerians are very proud of the contributions by the Armed Forces in upholding the peace being enjoyed in the country,” he said.

Abounu addressed reporters after he laid wreath at the tomb of the “Unknown Soldier” at IBB Square in Makurdi, the state capital.

“The people are very proud of Nigerian military, not only because of their contributions that resulted in our living together as a nation but also because of their professionalism.”

