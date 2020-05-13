Pjanic ‘Set To Leave Juventus In Summer’ Amid Barca, PSG & Chelsea Links

Miralem Pjanic is set to leave Juventus as part of an exchange deal, but it’s reported there are talks with Barcelona, PSG and Chelsea.

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bosnia international’s time in Turin is up, as he does not fit into coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactics.

His future destination, however, is entirely up in the air, as there are several options on the table.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The first choice for all concerned would be Barcelona, as reports in Spain suggested this week that Pjanic had already agreed personal terms and was eager to make the move.

The problem is that Arthur Melo is refusing to leave Camp Nou, putting the entire transfer in danger.

Arthur Melo wrote another tweet to Barcelona today confirming his desire to remain: “The Barcelona jersey has no equal!”

So Juve are looking at other candidates, the most intriguing of which is certainly Jorginho of Chelsea, who would reunite with Sarri after their time together at Napoli and Stamford Bridge.

Another option would be Paris Saint-Germain, although Juve are not quite as intrigued by the idea of Leandro Paredes as part of an exchange with Pjanic.

SOURCE:-

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bosnia international’s time in Turin is up, as he does not fit into coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactics.

His future destination, however, is entirely up in the air, as there are several options on the table.

The first choice for all concerned would be Barcelona, as reports in Spain suggested this week that Pjanic had already agreed personal terms and was eager to make the move.

The problem is that Arthur Melo is refusing to leave Camp Nou, putting the entire transfer in danger.

Arthur Melo wrote another tweet to Barcelona today confirming his desire to remain: “The Barcelona jersey has no equal!”

So Juve are looking at other candidates, the most intriguing of which is certainly Jorginho of Chelsea, who would reunite with Sarri after their time together at Napoli and Stamford Bridge.

Another option would be Paris Saint-Germain, although Juve are not quite as intrigued by the idea of Leandro Paredes as part of an exchange with Pjanic.

SOURCE:-

According to Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the Bosnia international’s time in Turin is up, as he does not fit into coach Maurizio Sarri’s tactics.

His future destination, however, is entirely up in the air, as there are several options on the table.

The first choice for all concerned would be Barcelona, as reports in Spain suggested this week that Pjanic had already agreed personal terms and was eager to make the move.

The problem is that Arthur Melo is refusing to leave Camp Nou, putting the entire transfer in danger.

Arthur Melo wrote another tweet to Barcelona today confirming his desire to remain: “The Barcelona jersey has no equal!”

So Juve are looking at other candidates, the most intriguing of which is certainly Jorginho of Chelsea, who would reunite with Sarri after their time together at Napoli and Stamford Bridge.

Another option would be Paris Saint-Germain, although Juve are not quite as intrigued by the idea of Leandro Paredes as part of an exchange with Pjanic.

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

