Pius Nweke Arrested For Having Unlicensed Guns

In what obviously looks like a frame up, the Billionaire owner of Best Aluminum Group and the richest man in Abba, Chief Pius Nweke was allegedly arrested by operatives of Nigerian Police for being in possession of unlicensed firearms in his car while going to his Onitsha factory, today.

Recall that the billionaire’s house was destroyed few days ago at his country home, Abba by men allegedly under the command of Billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze.

Abba and Ukpo communities have been enmeshed in land tussle that has spanned over forty years. Yesterday, Abba community took their protest to Anambra State Government House Awka, alleging Police harassment of their indigenes and the continued encroachment of their land by the neighboring Ukpo community

