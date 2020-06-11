Picazo – “If I” ft. Zlatan

Picazo and Zlatan’s freshly cooked jam “If I” which promises to be big tune/gbedu is out and we loving it.

Senior Boyz Record lead act Picazo teamed up with street pop act/Zanku master, Zlatan and both created this smashing joint – “If I“. The new track is a follow up to his 2020 debut single ‘Beholder‘, released earlier this year (in the month of February).

“If I” is a love song that comes with insurance, assurance and reassurance at the same time. Picazo did a wonderful job with the Lyrics of this jam produced by Timi Jay (the producer behind Buju’s joint with Burna Boy- ‘Lenu‘). Zlatan graced the record with his street rap vibe and catchy ad-libs with back ups.

The song simply shared that two lovers who are in a relationship are both responsible for the Growth of the relationship. If one does not call to check in the other should try and reach out cos it takes both hands to rub each other to have a clean and healthy hand… Listen and Enjoy!

