PHOTOS: Ighalo, Manchester United Stars Arrive For Sunday Training

Odion Ighalo and his Manchester United teammates have been pictured arriving for training as the final preparations for their return to Premier League action get underway.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, Ighalo and others were seen at the AON Training Complex where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff will continue preparing players for Friday’s trip to play Tottenham Hotspur.

That would be United’s first competitive match since the coronavirus pandemic caused the complete suspension of football across the globe.

United’s return to training comes after two days after they played West Brom in two shortened friendly matches at Old Trafford, where they fielded two different squads.

A team featuring Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes were defeated 2-1, while Andreas Pereira scored twice in a 3-1 win in the other match.

Ighalo has also shown a tip of what to expect from him having scored a brace in another recent practice game.

