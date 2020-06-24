Photos From The Lekki Couple Murder And Suicide Scenes (disturbing Photos)

The couple involved in the Murder/Suicide incident in Victory Park estate in Lekki, Lagos state on Sunday, June 21, They planned to get married this August 2020, The duo in person of Chris Ndukwe, 39, Olamide Alli, 25, were said to have been dating for over 7 years. The couple has a seven years old son and then had a second son three years ago.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana who confirmed the incident said;

“It is true. Homicide detectives have sealed up the place. They have commenced investigation. The corpse of the man and the woman have been moved to the hospital for an autopsy.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Two kitchen knives were found there and two bottles of Sniper. The woman had injuries from stabbing while foams were coming out of the man’s mouth who is suspected to have taken those Snipers.

Source:- leakers

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

