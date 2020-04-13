PHOTOS: Empty Parks, Beaches As Lagos Lockdown Continues

An empty street in Alausa area of Lagos State.

Lagos, Nigeria’s epicenter of COVID-19 witnessed a low-key 2020 Easter celebration devoid of regular fun gatherings and outings.

Many celebrated Easter at their various homes avoiding social gatherings due to the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown directive by the government.

Parks that are usually play ground for children were empty as Elegushi, one of the fun spots have are usually crowded was in total shut down.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kaduna Could Record 57,000 New Cases Due To Violation Of Lockdown, Govt Warns

This left many parks, beaches, malls and eateries in the city empty.

The pandemic has caused huge disruption and the effect on recreational business are evident with the emptiness.

A diver at Elegushi beach lamenting over the situation told Channels Television that it will be difficult to control the crowd, hence the need to shutdown the beach.

“If we allow people to come in we cant control them for social distance. So, to avoid that, we have to shut down the place,” he said.

Many eateries were shut while a few others that were opened resort to home deliveries and take outs.

The state government believes the lockdown is a way of flattening the curve and reducing spread of the raging virus.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

