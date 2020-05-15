Categories
PHOTOS: EFCC Hands Over Diezani’s Forfeited Property To Lagos For Isolation Centre

EFCC Hands Over Diezani’s Forfeited Property To Lagos

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has handed a property forfeited by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Lagos Government for use as an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients.

The six flats of three-bedrooms and a boys’ quarter had been forfeited to the Federal Government, following an order of a Federal High Court in Lagos in 2017.

