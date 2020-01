Our Reporter

For the first time after the bitter Presidential Election eleven months ago, top politicians sheathed their swords to reunite at the Wedding Fatiha of the son of a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

From left, Senator Ibikule Amusun, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu and Chief of Staff to the President, Alh. Abba Kyari at wedding Fatiha of Mr. Nuhu Ribadu's son

From left, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at wedding Fatiha of Mr. Nuhu Ribadu’s Sons in Abuja on Saturday

From left, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo , APC National Leader, Bola Tiunbu and Chief of Staff to the President , Alh. Abba Kyari at wedding Fatiha of Mallam Ribadu’s Sons in Abuja on Saturday

