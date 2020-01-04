Photo Where LASU Student Was killed For Rituals

Apart from appearing isolated and scary , the nearest residential building to the church where the killing of the Lagos State University student occurred was almost 400 meters away . Our correspondent who visited the place located in a forest off Quarry Road , Ikoyi Ile , Osun State, observed that it had no signpost to direct visitors .

Saturday PUNCH gathered that many people usually visited the self -acclaimed pastor for consultation even though only him, his wife , two children and two young men working with him were said to constitute the congregation .

Entering the church premises , our correspondent was greeted with stinking stench, Sand – filled church premises and it ’ s gathered that police would be there on Saturday ( today) to locate where the remains of the deceased were buried for evacuation .

The church ’ s altar is decorated with blue clothing marked with signs of the cross painted white. The roof is made of zinc and fortified within with woods. There ’ s also a makeshift room close to the altar partitioned with apparels of many hues .

On the premises , there ’ s an open portion carved out with bricks for prayers with plants planted therein . The wooden church is sandwiched by thick bushes .

At a spot few meters away from the back of the church which appeared like the kitchen were pots of various sizes and cooking items , mortar and pestle .

When our correspondent approached a resident in the nearest building located about 400 meters away to Segun Philip ’ s church, the woman , identified only as Ronke , initially refused to speak about the cleric .

She later said the self -proclaimed cleric started the church on January 1 , 2018 , adding that they discovered that he relocated to the area from Ikire, also in Osun State.

She said living near the self -acclaimed pastor was fraught with problems for her and her family members , stating that Philip quarrelled with her husband on several occasions over flimsy issues.

Ronke , whose husband is a pastor in a Christ Apostolic Church , said on a particular occasion Phillip wanted to pluck bitter leaf in her compound and was caught by a passerby throwing sand at the bitter leaf tree before plucking it .

Asked why he did that , Ronke said Phillip simply explained that the leaf had slept and by doing what he did, it would wake the leaf .

Ronke said , “ We relocated to this place from Lagos 10 years ago and at the time , there was no building nearby. The pastor moved to the place on January 1 , 2018 . He relocated from Ikire two years ago .

“ We disagreed several times but we have experienced dealing with different people. So in dealing with him, we ensured that it didn ’ t lead to a fight . There was a time we had a disagreement because of the well that supplies us water . On another occasion, he accused me of preaching against the use of herbs by pastors . He said I stood near his church and condemned use of leaves and herbs by Christians . I never did that and I told him so . ’

