Photo Of The Woman Who Gifted Her Husband A Coffin On Fathers’ Day In Anambra

A woman shocked locals when she bought a coffin for her husband as a Fathers’ Day gift in Anambra state.

The woman, who lives in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, presented the coffin to her husband on Sunday, June 21, being Fathers’ Day.

According to reports, the woman had bought the casket four days earlier and kept it with the seller, waiting for Fathers’ Day.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

After church service on Sunday, she went to the coffin seller to get her purchase and she transported it home in a shuttle bus and presented it to her husband.

“We were surprised when she came in with the coffin. Nobody could understand her”, a family source said.

Another source who begged not to be named said the woman had been showing “abnormal behaviour.”

“Nobody paid attention to her problem. She is not normal.

“She has been crying for help, but unfortunately Nigeria and its leaders have not built mental health centers in our hospitals to address these issues.”

Source:- Titiloyeblog

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

