PHOTO: Obasanjo, Jonathan Meet At World Summit

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, with former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, at the World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met in South Korea.

Both leaders met on the sidelines of World Summit 2020 holding in Seoul, the South Korean capital.

Dr Jonathan shared a photo of himself and his wife, Patience, standing with former President Obasanjo on his verified Facebook page.

In the picture, the couple were dressed in English wears while the elder statesman went cultural with an agbada and a cap.

“I was delighted to meet His Excellency Chief Olusegun ‘Baba’ Obasanjo at the ongoing World Summit 2020 in Seoul, South Korea,” Jonathan captioned the picture.

He explained that he and Obasanjo joined leaders from across the world at the summit to make a case for lasting peace, interdependence, and shared values among the world’s people and nations.

“After moderating a session of the International Summit Council for Peace (ISCP), where many serving and former Heads of Government made intense and exciting contributions on how to heal our troubled world, I got my faith renewed in the belief that more commitment is required from all stakeholders in the pursuit of global peace,” the former president said.

While the two leaders attended the summit, President Muhammadu Buhari was absent, and it was unclear if the Nigerian government was represented.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

