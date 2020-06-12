Photo And Video Of Nigerian Soldier And Policeman Executed By Boko Haram Terrorists

Its release came 10 days after SaharaReporters exclusively reported the abduction of a soldier and three others at a checkpoint before Gasarwa Village, about 40 kilometres from Monguno Local Government Area in Borno State.
The video released shows two men kneeling in a field and introducing themselves as members of the Nigerian security forces before masked men in fatigues opened fire on them.
According to the slain security personnel, they were on a trip from Maiduguri to Monguno when they were ambushed and abducted by the insurgents whom they described as “Tilafa army”.
“I am 13NA/70/8374 Lance Corporal Emmanuel Oscar, I was captured by Tilafa’s along Maiduguri to Monguno,” the soldier said.
The policeman, who spoke in Hausa language, said, “My name is Yohanah Kilus, I am a policeman, my rank is inspector. I was abducted between Maiduguri and Monguno; I am presently in the custody of Tilafa soldiers