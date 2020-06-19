Phizbarz – ‘Choco Milo’

Singer/songwriter and Producer Phizbarz releases a new single ‘Choco Milo’, written to promote black feminine beauty and charisma. Choco Milo was produced by phizbarz.

Born in Imo State, Nigeria on June 22nd 1994, Phizbarz (Nwabia Obinna) launched his musical career around 2009, releasing different sounds online, music ranging from mixtures

of the genre Hip Hop, Afrobeat, Afropop. Phizbarz is a graduate of Medical Physiology from Madonna University. Phizbarz is a music producer with cultural roots from Nigeria. Instead of being the normal teenager in high school who plays sports, Phizbarz was the type of highschooler who listened to different music and started making beats in 2010. He has already collaborated with Afrobeats producers and artists such as Mr Eazi, Dj Flex(USA), Deetunes, Dj breezy and much more. His motivation and his art continue to thrive due to the support of those around him and his worldwide audience.

The song Choco Milo was written to promote black feminine beauty and charisma. Praisingmelanin and dark-skinned beauties. Choco milo was written and produced by Phizbarz. The

the campaign is tailored to appreciating melanin as a superpower.



