Philanthropist’s mother abducted in Jigawa

From Ahmed Rufa’i, Dutse

Gunmen in Jigawa State have abducted an aged woman, Hajiya Harira Nasir, mother of philanthropist Abdulkarim Nasir.

The gunmen reportedly numbering over 10 stormed the Sabongarin Takanebu home of the Nasirs and whisked the woman away.

Police spokesman Abdu Jinjiri confirmed the incident, saying, “The gunmen attacked the residence of one Alhaji Nasir and took away his wife and some of his personal belongings”.

Jinjiri said police operatives were on the trail of the abductors with a view to rescuing the woman.

A member of the Nasir family said the “fully armed” men “jumped over the fence” and demanded for Hajiya Harira Nasir.

“When we saw them carrying guns, we knew we had no option but to surrender her. They took her on horseback and rode into the woods,” the source said.

The abductors had not contacted the family at press time.