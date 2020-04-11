PHED says two months free electricity tariff NASS’ proposal

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has denied plan to offer two months free electricity to customers as part of palliative to cushion the effect of lockdown occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

PHED, however, said it welcomed the suggestion of a two months free electricity to Nigerians as proposed by the leadership of the National Assembly.

Mr John Onyi, the Managers, Corporate Communications of the company, made the clarification in a statement, on Saturday in Yenagoa.

Onyi assured electricity consumers in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States that the company would continue with its operations until when discussions on the matter are concluded.

He said: “PHED wishes to state categorically that it supports the idea of free electricity to consumers in line with the suggestion by the leadership of the National Assembly to our Customers in Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Bayelsa States as a palliative arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“However, customers should note that the proposal is still under deliberation by all relevant stakeholders with a view to mapping out modalities on implementation.

“While we await the official directives from the relevant government agencies, PHED as a responsible organisation, will not hesitate to comply with such directive if served accordingly.

“Meanwhile, our operations will continue as usual and customers are advised to pay their electricity bill pending the final decision from the government, while we will strive to serve our customers satisfactorily as promised,” he said.

(NAN)

