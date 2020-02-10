Pharmacist beats man to death In Imo

A man, Damian Ali, aged 55 was alleged to have been beaten to death by a randy pharmacist whose shop, Swift Tel Pharmacy is located at Umuguma roundabout in Owerri-west LGA of Imo State.

DAILY POST correspondent in Imo State learnt that the deceased was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress who hails from Nkarahu community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

The incident took place on Saturday at the Pharmacy premises along Umuguma road Owerri.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Dominic Okpo from the same Nkarahu community, the victim was beaten to death by the pharmacist and his staff because he tried to park his car in front of their business premises.

When our reporter contacted the Imo state Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, he confirmed Mr Ali’s death, disclosing that the owner of the pharmacy was already in police custody.

“The owner of the pharmacy is currently in our custody. He reported himself. We will soon start full investigation into the matter.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, according to the PPRO has ordered the Homicide Section of the State Criminal and Investigation Department to take over the matter.

