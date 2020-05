You will recall that the Nollywood screen diva Destiny Etiko announced the death of her father in the morning, today, so the Nollywood legend Pete Edochie paid her a condolence visit to console.

The Actress thanks him for coming around, in her post, she wrote:

“Thank you so much for everything you did for me today daddy….u came out just because of me @peteedochie u really showed me so much love and I will love u forever ”

