Peruzzi Reacts To Being Called The Greatest Artiste Of All Time, Says He’s Still A Teeny Weeny Rabbit

DMW singer, Peruzzi has revealed that he has is yet to reach the peak of the musical career he desires.

The ‘Gunshot’ crooner, who is known for his amazing songwriting and singing prowess and the brain behind many of Davido’s hit songs, made this known after a fan on Twitter commended him by calling him the “GOAT” which means greatest of all time. The singer, however, chose to remain humble by stating that he is yet to reach that level in his music career. Peruzzi stated that he is still a rabbit for now. He wrote “Not Yet. I think I’m still a rabbit for now”

Not Yet. I think I’m still a rabbit for now ? https://t.co/QW7EATFYAg — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi) May 5, 2020

Do you think Peruzzi deserves to be called a GOAT?

