Peruzzi Panics Over New Allegations, Rushes To Delete Old Tweets Exposing His Threats To Rape Girls

Peruzzi’s old tweets which seemly advocate rape has resurfaced on the internet after another lady accused him of the crime.

A few hours ago, a lady identified as Princess narrated the harrowing experience of how she was brutally raped by the singer 8 years ago. Princess took to her newly created Twitter page where she called out the music star. According to her, the music star molested her eight years ago. She then decided to come out now because of the boldness of his other accuser, Daffy Blanco, and other rape victims.

However, in a series of tweets that were posted by the singer between 2011 and 2012, the year the alleged rape occurred, his tweets seemed to advocate rape. The singer frantically rushed to delete the tweets but they had already gone viral. “We plan to go c a movie, n u bring 6 oda babes. Ipay, buy chao after movie, take you somewhere else, call 6 of ma guys, we rape all of u, na bad?” Rape fine na 5k dolls abi? abi e don increase?

I will RAPE YOU!!! YOU NO WEAR PANT GO PARTY..I TELL YOU I WANNA F*CK U..U B LIKE “WAT DJU TAKE ME FOR? bITCH U IS A FUCKING WHORE!! OOPEN BEFORE I RAPE YOU!!

See the tweets below:

