Peruzzi – “Cinnati Love” (Prod. Rexxie) {This Is Gaza}

Peruzzi Comes through with a new melody dubbed on the song “Cinnati Love”.

DMW and 3oBG vibe machine, Peruzzi blesses us with a brand new song titled “Cinnati Love“. This record produced by Rexxie is a Love RnB song spiced with the Dance-pop sound to make it lively and fun as you vibe with your feelings.

After the success of his latest body of work – ‘3 EP‘ Huncho vibe serves us with “Cinnati Love“. This is vibe non stop. Peru is also said to be working on another project tagged ‘This Is Gaza‘.

“FINE GIRL FROM CINCINNATI, IT’S YOU I WANT

MISSING SOMEONE? Me & @rexxiepondabeat Made One For You”… these are words from Peru Peru as he dishes out this new melody.

Listen and Enjoy!

Also watch the visual shot by @mrlayiii below

