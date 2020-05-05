People Are Now Standing In Bank Queues And Exchanging Their Spot For N10K – Nigerian Man Raises Alarm

A Twitter user has alleged that a group of people who do not have anything to do at the Bank are now going there to stand in queues in other to exchange their spot for N10K following the easing of lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a video he shared to his page, a young man was filmed outside a crowded commercial bank in Lagos where he appeared to confirm that he exchanged his spot for N10k.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

