This is to inform the general public that the boy in the picture below named ‘Pelumi Fadodun’ is missing and was seen last on Monday 4th, May 2020 at Okuta Elerinnla Akure, Ondo State.

Anyone with useful information about him should kindly contact the following numbers: 08013299668, 08067418487, or the nearest Police Station.

