PDP vows to take 14 vacant Edo Assembly seats

Osagie Otabor, Benin

The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State has vowed to take the 14 vacant seats in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Speaker of the Edo Assembly, Hon Frank Okiye, had last year declared 14 seats vacant over failures of those elected to either present themselves for swearing-in or absconded from attending plenary.

Those whose seats were declared vacant were Chris Okaeben (Oredo West), Crosby Eribo (Egor) Washington Osifo (Uhunmwode) Ugiagbe Dumez (Ovia North East 1) Vincent Uwadiae ( Ovia North East 11) Sunday Aghedo (Ovia South West) Victor Edoror (Esan Central) Seid Oshiomhole( Estako West) Eric Okaka (Owan East) Micheal Ohio-Ezo (Owan West) Oshoma Ahmed (Estako Central) Kingsley Ugabi (Estako East) and Ehi Ekhosuehi (Oredo West).

The PDP had last month asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw Certificate of Return from the affected 14 members-elect.

It said the refusal/neglect by the members-elect to subscribe to the Oath of Membership/Allegiance with respect to the affected constituencies throughout the First Session and First Quarters of the 7th Assembly of Edo State amounted to abdication of office.

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih who spoke at Afuze, Owan East local government, said the party would win elections to the 14 seats anytime INEC is prepared to conduct the by-election.

Chief Orbih said the APC presently has only 10 members in the Edo Assembly and that the PDP would take the other 14 seats.

Orbih boasted that he has conducted affairs of the Edo PDP in the past 10 years in a most transparent manner.

He said he secured electoral victories for the party by defeating the APC in the last two presidential elections, winning two out of the three senatorial seats and four out of nine House of Representatives seats.

Orbih urged Edo PDP members to be firm and not wary saying the party is prepared to field quality candidates to win in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections.

