PDP Ticket: Groups Threaten N2b Lawsuit Against Imansuagbon If He Steps Down

A coalition of civil society groups yesterday threatened a two billion naira suit against a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Ken Imansuagbon if he bows to pressure to withdraw from the governorship race ahead of tomorrow’s governorship primary election.

Governor Godwin Obaseki and some leaders of the PDP have been meeting to persuade other aspirants to step down for him and this paid off when Gideon Ikhine on Monday announced that he has collapsed his structure into that of Obaseki.

But the Coordinator of the civil society groups, But Coordinator of the Edo civil society groups, Engr. Iyamu Nosakhare told newsmen in Benin City that besides suing Imasuangbon they would also stage a million man march protest against Imasuangbon to frustrate any of his future political ambition.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Nosakhare said they were shocked to learn that Imasuangbon yielding to pressure to step down today ahead of Thursday’s primaries of the PDP.

Nosakhare said they have carried out house to house campaign for Imasuangbon as well as talked to many PDP delegates on the need to vote Imasuangbon.

His words, “We have so much trust in Imasuangbon because of his antecedent. We have been selling him to PDP delegates and Edo people at large. So it does not make sense for him to take any political decision without carrying us along.

“As the political event unfolds today, we will determine our next one of action if he does not call us to brief us on his next move.”

Source:- Vanguard

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

