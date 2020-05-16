PDP suspends eight members for alleged anti-party activities

The Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau has suspended eight members of the party for constituting a rival State’s Caretaker Committee.

Mr John Akans, the committee’s head of media, said in a statement on Saturday that the decision to suspend the erring members was taken at an emergency meeting on Friday evening.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

“The working committee, an arm of the Plateau Caretaker Committee at its emergency meeting held Friday evening at the party’s secretariat, reviewed the unfortunate incident that took place at the secretariat.

“Some group of rascals, mischievously constituted themselves into a caretaker committee, which is an affront to national leadership of our party, under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus.

“The state leadership of the party frown at this decedents and therefore, approved their immediate suspension from the party.

“Seven of the affected persons are: Nandom Penap Exodus, Godwin W. Bedir, Akims Mamot, Mrs Asabe Dareng, Nathaniel Dakas, Jecob Dashe and Alhaji Kabiru Musa,” he said.

According to Akans, the group’s attempt was not only laughable and mischievous, but infantile and an act of lawlessness to the extreme which the party could not condone.

The head of media announced that a seven-man disciplinary committee was immediately constituted to look into the activities of the suspended members.

He gave the names of the disciplinary committee members as Mr Monday Agwom as Chairman with Mr Pam Davou Major to serve as Secretary.

Others members of the committee were Jarusa Gotau, Mr Amos Komtul, Mr Dauda Daiyabu, Hajia Sa,adatu Ado and Wycliffe Wansonh.

The party called on members across the state to forget the unfortunate incident and continue to work together for the progress and victory of the party.

(NAN)

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

