PDP Leaders Attacked At Osun Meeting

Some Peoples Democratic Party leaders in Osun State were on Monday allegedly attacked by members denied access to the venue of a stakeholders’ meeting called by the chairman, Soji Adagunodo, in Osogbo.

Those allegedly attacked at the meeting were the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, Akin Adeyi, Apesin Adegoke and Edward Olowookere.

Apart from Odeyemi those attack were said to be Dr Akin Ogunbiyi’s loyalists.

Sources at the meeting told our correspondent that some members from the Ifelodun and Irepodun councils’ chapters of the party had mobilised to the venue for the meeting at the PDP secretariat located along Osogbo/Ikirun road.

A leader of the party, who attended the meeting, but spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “The protesters were prevented from gaining access to the venue since the meeting was for a few leaders of the party.

“But the chairman left the hall and quickly attended to the protesters. Shortly after he returned to the meeting, some people outside that were not allowed in suddenly forced their way into the venue.

“A man inside the hall pointed to some people that were also in the venue and those that entered forcefully started attacking them. Those that carried out the attack were not thugs. They are known party members.”

Odeyemi told our correspondent that he was attacked by those that invaded the venue.

He said, “I was attacked. Some other people were also attacked at the venue of the meeting.”

Efforts to reach Adagunodo for comments were unsuccessful as he failed to return our correspondent’s calls. Also, he had yet to reply to a text message sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

