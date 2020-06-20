PDP Governors Pray For Obaseki To Emerge Edo Guber Candidate

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have assured the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki of a level playing field at the party’s primary poll slated for Thursday, and prayed God to grant him success.

Obaseki formally joined the PDP on Friday, following his exit from the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), and was granted waiver by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to contest the primaries ahead of the Edo governorship election slated for September 19.

The PDP Governors’ Forum in a statement on Saturday, by its Director-General, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum said, “As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance”.

The governors welcomed Obaseki and urged him to use the PDP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development in Edo State.

“Your entry into the PDP family is a homecoming to a democratic platform that accommodates all Nigerians desirous of good governance, accountability and deepening of democratic tenets.

“As you subject yourself to the forthcoming primaries of the party, we wish you success and God’s blessings and guidance. “The Forum extends the solidarity and support of your colleagues to you and all of your teeming followers into the party and assures you all of accommodation and level playing field,” the governors said.

Source:- Daily Trust

