PDP: Edo Governorship Primary Election (Live Updates)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that Thursday’s governorship primary election in Edo state will be broadcast live on television.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, made this known in a statement on Wednesday night.

He disclosed that the election will be aired live on Africa Independent Television (AIT), Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Channels Television among others.

The spokesman reiterated that the party will be picking its candidate in Edo state through an indirect primary mode.

According to Ologbondiyan, the exercise will take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City by 10;00 am.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that at least four aspirants will be contesting the governorship primary ahead of the state election slated for September 19 to face Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The aspirants to partake in the exercise are Governor Godwin Obaseki, Kenneth Imasuagbon, Gideon Ikhine, and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

