Breaking News! The Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership of the failed @OfficialAPCNg. Hon. Agboola after his resignation, picked the @OfficialPDPNig membership card at Ward 2, Apoi, in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

