The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has on Saturday berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the presidential fleet used by his daughter Hanan Buhari to attend an event. The opposition party, PDP stated that President Buhari directly abused his office and exhibited the worst form of corruption by detailing the officially restricted Presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter, Hanan, reportedly, for her private photography event in Bauchi state.

Source:- Vanguardngr

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...