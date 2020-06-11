‘Patoranking’ vs ‘Burna Boy’ vs ‘Cynthia Morgan’… Who Can Represent Nigeria For A Raggae/ Patwa Song

Reggae is a unique style of Jamaican music that evolved back in the 60s and eventually became a major part of the music of Nigerian especially after Majek Fashek rose to prominence. Majek and the likes of Jerri Jheto, Daddy Showkey, Ras Kimono, De king, and many others paved the way for the new generation of homemade reggae artistes. As the years progressed, the face of Reggae music in Nigeria wasn’t left out.

The Jamaican Patois(Patwa) aka Jamaican creole is the rave these days in the Nigerian music industry and a new generation of Nigerian Reggae artistes emerged and have succeeded in fusing many styles with Reggae beats, that borrow influences from Reggae, Hip-Hop, R&B, and Dance-Hall traditions. When we talk about these new guys, the likes of Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan, and Burna Boy come into mind. Though they do not use this patois in the same way as the legendary Bob Marley, they have, indeed, created their own style of the popular slang.

Burna Boy

The self-acclaimed African giant sings in English and Yoruba with rhythms that see him pick out Afrobeat, R&B, dancehall reggae, and more into a blender, and serves a refreshing and tasty musical smoothie (no wonder he got nominated for a Grammy award). Burna has some notable reggae songs under his belt which include; “Don Gorgon,” ” All Eyes On Me,” ” Yawa Dey,” “Check & Balance,” “Hallelujah,” and of course the highly spiritual “Smoke Some Weed“

Patoranking

Patoranking has been releasing his own unique style of reggae-dancehall influenced Afrobeats for almost a decade, his debut single ‘Alubarika’ introduced the multi-talented act to the world. The singer, armored with numerous underground collaborations has continued to work with artistes from around Africa as well as Jamaica (the home of Patwa). Patroanking has dished out many reggae dance hall hits and he makes singing in Patwa look so easy. These songs include; “Another Level” “No Kissing,” “Suh Different,” “‘Girlie O’ which features Tiwa Savage on the remix and “My Woman My Everything” among others

Cynthia Morgan

Like a woman who likes to sing in patois, you have Cynthia Morgan. Despite taking a short break from the music scene due to some circumstances, Cynthia is still one of the most influential singers in the music industry. No other female has dared to dive in reggae and this clearly shows that not just anyone can pick up a mic to start singing patois/patwa . Not only known for her eccentric fashion sense, she is notable for several smash hits like “Lead Me On,” “I’m Taken,” “German Juice“.. the list is endless.

These three artistes no doubt are unique in their own ways but what if we were to pick any of them to represent Nigerian face other Reggae acts, who would you pick to bring home the trophy in a Reggae/Patwa battle? Patoranking, Burna Boy or Cynthia Morgan… Who would you place your bet on

