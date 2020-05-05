Path to airlines’ recovery, by experts

The negative impact of coronavirus (COVID -19) on the aviation industry has triggered a raft of proposals by experts on various recovery options open to airlines for survival. Operators, however, hold divergent views on suggestions for the conversion of passenger aircraft for cargo operations amid other considerations. They say it does not resonate with regulatory requirements and operational manuals designed by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), KELVIN OSA-OKUNBOR reports.

Experts are seeking ways to get airlines, ground handling, airline catering firms and aeronautical agencies out of the woods caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

No fewer than 150 aircraft are parked at tarmacs nationwide. This development has led to huge loss of revenue from over 40 days of non-commercial flights.

Besides airlines, which were forced to suspend flights as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus, other players in the sector continue to count their losses.

The players, which include ground handling firms, airline catering firms, aviation fuel suppliers and aeronautical agencies, depend on flights to generate revenue.

To reverse the trend, some experts, including Mrs. Victoria Jumoke Adegbe, have canvassed the conversion of passenger aircraft into cargo operations.

Such aircraft, she said, could optimize opportunities in the freight of medical supplies, agricultural supplies and other essential cargo.

Mrs. Adegbe, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Insel Networks Limited, an aviation consulting firm, said this could boost revenue and liquidity of airlines, which had been suffering from poor cash generation caused by the travel restrictions imposed by the Federal Government.

She said: “If you convert some of your passenger aircraft for cargo operations, you could transport medical supplies, agricultural products and other forms of freight.

“The cost of freight forwarding has more than tripled since COVID-19 so you might want to take advantage of that.

“Many international airlines, such as American Airlines, Korean Air and Cathay Pacific, have started using some of their passenger aircraft for cargo.

“More than ever before, your flight dispatchers can actually come to your rescue. They work in your operations control.They’re trained to help you.They know how to analyse scenarios, increase profitability and efficiency in the airlines without jeopardising safety.

“If you consider cargo operations, your flight dispatchers would work with your engineers to ascertain aircraft weight limitations and other parameters. You might want to request that the government considers relieving you of certain airline charges, levies and taxes or better still loan you the funds to help you stay afloat.”

But, the Lead Aviation Consultant ETIMFRI Group, Amos Akpan, called for caution with such ideas, explaining that it is not only out of regulations but also unsafe to carry cargo on the main deck.

Akpan said for such conversion to take place, the aircraft would have to be designed to enable a combination carriage of passengers and cargo.

He said the proposal might not sail through because of aircraft insurance issues.

The expert said once an investor had been issued an Air Operators Certificate (AOC), such a license holder must operate within its approved operational specification.

Akpan said: “There is the need to clarify this carriage of cargo by passenger airlines. It is against our civil aviation regulations for an operator to carry cargo on the main deck of a passenger aircraft. It is unsafe practice because it breaches safety requirements.

“Cargo on a passenger aircraft is carried in the belly holds. Cargo on main deck of combi aircraft means that the aircraft is designed to carry passenger and cargo on main deck. Floor bearing capacity is reinforced to contain the cargo weight.

“In a combi aircraft separation of cargo and passenger cabin is done with manufacturer-specified restrain dividers.

“Maybe the NCAA has been giving one-off waiver to operators considering the covid-19 situation. In this case they can use their passenger aircraft to carry cargo on the main deck, but insurance must be notified in case of any incident. Each AOC holder must operate within the ops specs approved by NCAA.”

He stated that those discussing the idea for airlines may mean well but domestic airlines operating cargo flights must know that it is not a business practice that suits the airlines.

He stated that if domestic airlines were needed to participate in airlift and distribution of COVID-19 supplies within Nigeria, such was doable.

He said running domestic cargo flights is a different business module that requires investment with a gestation period.

He explained: “If you buy or lease a cargo aircraft to dedicate for domestic cargo movement without securing the premium paying yearly charter contract like CBN, DHL, etc; you have an uphill task developing the market. By way of illustration, a B737-300F takes 15 tons of cargo. You need 15 tons of cargo to any destination if you are not on contract charter. When you drop that 15 tons, you will operate back to base empty. So that 15 tons should generate revenue to pay for the return leg.

“I don’t want to bore us with the details of freight fee per kilo versus the cost of the flight operations. The cargo agent at the airport would have moved his 500kg to max one ton to various destinations by different scheduled flights instead of waiting to fill your freighter.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji has stressed the need for a special intervention fund for the air transport sector to cushion the post-covid-19 impact on the industry.

Nnaji suggested a single digit interest loan for indigenous airline operators and special Federal Government grant to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) to help them in the planned facilities upgrade in all the 22 airports across the country.

The lawmaker, who represents Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also restated his position on the need for the aviation agencies to discontinue the remmitance of the 25 percent of their internally generated revenue (IGR) yearly to the Federation Account.

He noted that such relief would go a long way in developing the country’s aviation infrastructure, which according to him, do not befit Nigeria as a leading economy on the continent.

Nnaji, who stated that he had been following the views being expressed by local and international renowned experts in sector on the consequences of the impact of corona virus in the industry, noted that from all indications airlines, would not stand the impending shocks without government’s stimulus.

“We all are familiar with the critical roles the air transport plays in galvanising the economy in terms of speed to frogstart our economy in a post covid-19 era the Federal Government must step in to give lifeline to both airlines and service providers.‘’

Nnaji further pointed out that “if airlines in the Western world are already crying out for help despite the technological advantages open to them in terms of available facilities ours will be more severe since almost everything is dependent on imported technology on the side of the airlines and the service providers”.

He observed that the losses would be monumental, especially on the airlines if the pandemic lasts longer, noting that it would require that the aircraft grounded would have to be serviced before they are redeployed into operations and some of the crew might require recurrence certification.

“All these are the unforeseen costs that the operators have to bear at the end of the day and don’t forget also that the agencies that provide services for the airline make their revenue when the airlines are in operation, so it is a chain effect.”

