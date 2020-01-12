Patent Medicine Dealer Hangs Self Over Unpaid Debt

A popular patent Medicine dealer, identified as Mr David Agabi has committed suicide in Ogoja LGA of Cross River for being unable to pay debt amongst sundry family issues.

Vanguard learned that before the sudden demise of Mr Agabi, operated a medicine store with the name, Agabi Chemist, located at Mission Road by Holy Child Secondary School, Mount Carmel, Igoli – Ogoja.

gathered that Agabi committed suicide by hanging himself for being unable to offset some bills.

Findings show that the patent Medicine dealer committed the act at the early hours of Friday in his house along Okuku Road, Igoli, Ogoja.

A source who pleaded anonymity said Agabi was indebted to somebody and has also been facing a lot of family problems.

The source said: “Mr Agabi who has a patient drug store is a very calm person and from what we gathered he was owing to some debts he felt was too much for him.

“He also had a mirage of family issues and there were so many things putting pressure on him that he could no longer bear that is why he hung himself,” the s

Efforts to reach his family for comments proved abortive as the family members were still in mourning mood.

Source:- Vanguardngr

