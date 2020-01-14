Pastor Omashola Rants As “Sugar Mummies” & “Lekki Big Girls” Request For S*x After Naira Marley Shared His S*xtape

Apostle Chris Omashola has revealed that ladies have been sending him nudes and begging for sex after Naira Marley shared his long-forgotten sex tape.

After Naira Marley facilitated the redistribution of his sex tape, the clergyman appears to have gotten requests from numerous “Sugar mummies and Lekki big girls” wanting a taste of him. The ladies in question promised him money and another thing he wants just for him to agree to their requests.

A very irritated Omashola took to his Twitter page to warn the ladies from sending him such images and also threatened to reveal their identities. Apostle Chris also stated that he is a changed man as no amount of money can make him turn his back on God.

See screenshots of the messages below

