Pastor Chris Bactracks After Saying 5G Is Anti-Christ

Days after claiming that 5G technology was an initiative of “the Anti-Christ.” meant to facilitate a new world order, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated better known as Christ Embassy, has backtracked on the claim.

The new clarification by the pastor comes after his claim generated criticisms among Nigerians and colleagues of the cleric.

Among them was the Senior Pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Matthew Ashimolowo, who criticized unnamed pastors for presenting false information about the pandemic.

But Oyakhilome, in a video shared on social media on Sunday, stated that he was only opposed to the initiative because of its perceived health risks and the seeming silence of authorized regulators to address its advantages and disadvantages.

He said,

“I have to look at my calling as a priority and I’m into the healing ministry. You may be a pastor or a minister and not be into the healing ministry, this may not concern you. I’m a science and technology enthusiast. I love technology.

“Just studying the capabilities of the 5G makes me, like, ‘Wow! I’d like to go on it like tomorrow morning. I’d like to start it right away.’ But at the same time, I’m into healing, I know what it means for people to be sick. I meet with sick people all the time. And so, no matter how interested I am in the 5G, I’m going to put health first.

“Are there health risks? What are the health implications? Those are my concerns and I became even more concerned when I found out that regulators didn’t seem to care much in looking into the details and the cause of the independent scientist and experts, medical doctors.”

Oyakhilome said, though he would love to go on the 5G network within hours if they rolled it out, it was important that all its health risks be understood and the challenges fixed.

“If there are health risks, they should be fixed. We want to go on extraordinary technology but we must also consider all the health implications. That’s my point,” he added

